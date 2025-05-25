Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Draws Spot-On Comparison To `90 Sitcom Nerd
During the 1990s, the character Steve Urkel from the sitcom Family Matters was one of the most popular and annoying on television.
He was the nerdy neighbor who lived next to the Winslow family. At every chance, he nagged them. Urkel was known for spouting the catchphrase "Did I do that?" after one of his blunders.
But Urkel could also ball.
In one episode, he teamed with NBA great Larry Johnson to win a 3-on-3 tournament. In fact, the first time Urkel unleashed his basketball skills is now drawing comparison to Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The X account Hater Report delivered this delightful mashup of Urkel and Haliburton. And it's perfect.
This candid comparison is exactly what Haliburton needs to take a break from the past month of criticism. He was labeled most overrated in The Athletic's anonymous players poll.
While talking to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Haliburton explained how that motivates him. He uses it as fuel.
"I love external motivation," Haliburton said. "Somebody's talking s--t about me, I want to know because I want to respond. I want to go back at them."
The digs haven't prevented Haliburton from shining in the postseason. The Pacers are just two wins from the NBA Finals.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate explains why he was blackballed from the NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts Donald Trump
Tim Hardaway still sore about Chris Webber leaving Golden State
Follow our coverage on Facebook to talk more about this Haliburton vs. Urkel debate