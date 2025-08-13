Back In The Day NBA

Paul Pierce Patterned Game After One Of NBA's Most Unknown Volume Scorers

Shandel Richardson

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Paul Pierce is one of the greatest scorers in league history. He helped lead the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008. He finished with 26,397 points, which is 18th all-time. Pierce was known for his footwork that allowed him to create space against defenders.

He recently credited that skill to one of the most overlooked scorers in NBA history: Kiki Vandeweghe.

"He got buckets," Pierce said on a podcast. "People don't even know about Kiki. He was a huge influence."

NBA legends tell a story of how good & underrated Kiki Vandeweghe was in the NBA! 🔥#kikivandeweghe #shorts #story #NBA #NBALegends

Posted by Justin Paden on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Vandeweghe had his best years with the Denver Nuggets during the 1980s. He averaged a career-high 29.4 points in the 1983-84 season. That carried over to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is generally regarded as the first player to utilize the step-back jumpshot.

"If you don't know who Kiki Vandeweghe is, watch his YouTube," Pierce said. "He was always one of those players who had great footwork. He always taught the game really well. I got a lot of stuff from him going to those minicamps. He had tremendous footwork."

COUSY MAKES STATEMENT ON JAYLEN BROWN

NBA great Bob Cousy never holds back when discussing anything. He's known as one of the most opinionated former players. Cousy, a Hall of Famer and MVP, recently 97. He spoke about the current state of the Boston Celtics with the Boston Globe.

He gave his opinion on why Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is step below teammate Jayson Tatum.

"In my judgment, Jaylen (Brown) is not quite at the superstar level that Tatum is at," Cousy said in the interview. "... (Derrick) White’s a good player, and he’ll produce, and he’ll be consistent, but his game doesn’t lend itself to carrying a team."

Tatum has received much of the credit for the Celtics' rise in the Eastern Conference. He led them to the 2024 title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. But Brown has been a valuable sidekick throughout the years. Still, there are many who say Tatum is 1A and Brown at 1B.

Celtics fans will always value the thoughts of Cousy because he is among the greatest players in the team's storied history. Even at 97, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Cousy has outlived former MVPs such as Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Wes Unseld, Bill Russell and Bill Walton

Shandel Richardson
Shandel Richardson