Paul Pierce Poses Massive Implication If Steph Curry Wins Fifth Ring Before LeBron James
As the NBA playoffs officially kick off this Saturday, talk is turning toward the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, headlined by NBA legends LeBron James and Steph Curry.
Both teams' seasons have been revitalized with the additions of Jimmy Butler (Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Lakers) to their respective squads, elevating James and Curry back in the postseason spotlight.
Paul Pierce made a glaring statement about Curry passing James all-time if he wins a fifth title.
"If Steph Curry wins one more championship, let's say this year, and gets the Finals MVP, we are gonna have some very, very, very uncomfortable conversations," Pierce said. "You know why? Because that's gonna mean in the LeBron era, he would've won his fifth title with pretty much three different squads: pre-KD, KD, and after KD. And three of those championships he would've won without a top 75 player. In my eyes, he would've won this era with LeBron. So then, that tells me: is he greater than LeBron?"
James has the advantage over Curry all-time individually. However, many highlight Curry's 3-1 Finals record against James as an advantage to the Warriors legend, despite James's underwhelming squads in those games. A fifth ring for Curry may open up the conversation of his ranking among the league's historical greats.
But first, we must see how each squad fares this time. Los Angeles and Golden State are the favorites to represent the Western Conference besides the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Don't be surprised if James and Doncic square off against Butler and Curry to advance to the Western Finals.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.