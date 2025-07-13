Back In The Day NBA

Ringless Charles Barkley Gets Comforting Endorsement From 6-Time NBA Champion

Shandel Richardson

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was criticized on a nightly basis when he appeared on TNT's Inside The NBA. It was because he was on the only one on the panel without a championship. Co-hosts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal always used it to shup up Barkley. Smith won two titles with the Houston Rockets in the 1990s. O'Neal earned three in the 2000s, leaving Barkley alone on an island.

But not everyone rails on Barkley for having no rings. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently defended Barkley against those who challenge his legacy.

"In Charles Barkley's situation, I would say no," Pippen said on the PBD Podcast. "I would say no because he won two gold medals. He helped globalized basketball all over the world. He didn't have to play but in one NBA Finals and he didn't win but everybody knows Charles Barkley because of his personality, because of him working on TNT but really because he was a heck of a basketball player. He was a great player."

Chuck Didn’t Need a RING to Be Great🧨🤯 - Scottie Pippen #NBA #nbanews #basketball #short

Posted by Hoopstoryz on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Pippen played a role in Barkley being unable to win a title. He teamed with Michael Jordan on the Bulls to defeat Barkley's Phoenix Suns in 1993.

"He probably deserved to win a title, ran into Michael and the Bulls," Pippen said. "Charles was a heck of a player. He's had a great career as an analyst as well."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS

Skip Bayless somewhat shows love for LeBron James

Bill Walton once roasted 3-time All-Star on live TV

Five-time champion gives Luka and LeBron advice

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here