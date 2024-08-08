Sam Cassell Says Isiah Thomas Would Be The Kyrie Irving Of This Era
There is an ongoing debate about whether NBA players of the past would fit into the present day. Former NBA player Sam Cassell believes his idol Isiah Thomas would excel today as he did in his heyday with the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons of the 1980's.
In the clip posted below, Cassell says Thomas would be Kyrie Irving.
"If Isiah played in this era he actually twenty-eight, 30 points still," he said. "He'd be Kyrie Irving. You can't stop him. You can't stop Isiah Thomas man."
Cassell admired Thomas growing up. He began to follow him during Thomas's tenure at Indiana when it won the national championship in 1981.
"I watched Isiah in college at Indiana,"he said. "They beat North Carolina right then and there I thought Isiah was the best player in the world. I thought Isiah Thomas was the best player in the world."
His admiration deepened when Thomas put on his heroic performance in Game 6 of the 1988 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas scored 25 third quarter points on an injured ankle.
"Watching him play that game when he had messed his ankle up with the Lakers he scored 25 26 points in the third quarter with a damn near broken ankle man, that solidified him" Cassell said.
Cassell mentioned how he felt Steph Curry picked up where Thomas left off with the way the game was played.
"I thought Steph Curry overtook Isiah," he said. "I think he has took over because of how the game is played now."
In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast in 2020, Thomas said both Curry and Irving remind him of himself.
“I’ve always thought of myself as a Picasso, an original, and both Kyrie and Steph have done that," Thomas said. "This era has some of the most skilled shot makers I've ever seen."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
