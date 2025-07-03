Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Details Aftermath Of Charles Barkley-San Antonio Women Feud

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; TNT broadcaster Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Charles Barkley talk during the 2013 NBA All-Star slam dunk contest at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Charles Barkley has never lived down his comments regarding the women of San Antonio during a TNT broadcast in 2010. At the time, he said they were unattractive "big, ole women." He drew laughs from fans but also criticism from those who feeling he crossed the line.

Colleague Shaquille O'Neal recently provided a behind-the-scenes look at what happened after the comments. He spoke about it on the Pivot Podcast with Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark.

"Charles was real one day because they never call us in for a pre-production meeting," said O'Neal, a co-host on Inside The NBA. "We get there and all the top guys were there, `Hey Charles, `We getting a lot of complaints about you talking about the San Antonio women.' Charles said, `OK, I'll take care of it."'

Shaq Talks About Legendary San Antonio Women Comment From Charlies Barkley

Posted by Pivot Podcast on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

During his appearance, Barkley addressed it on air. He told the people who didn't like his sense of humor to simply to turn the channel.

"I'm not gonna change," Barkley said. "If you don't like me or the show, turn it off. They want me to apologize. That's not gonna happen."

O'Neal said it's one of the reasons he respects Barkley so much. The two are arguably the most popular analysts on television.

"I said, `I love that mother (bleep)," O'Neal said. "He was real."

