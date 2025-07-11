Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Respond To Social Media Hackers
NBA great Shaquille O'Neal is a huge movie buff. He's also starred on the big screen, including Blue Chips and Kazaam. So it was no surprise that he used a film to express his frustration of being hacked on social media. O'Neal sent a stern message to those who got into his Instagram account Friday.
Here's what he posted on X: "To the people who hacked my IG."
Below those words was a scene from the cult hit Taken starring Liam Neeson. The movie is based on a high-level secret service agent whose daughter is kidnapped and destined for sex-trafficking in Albania. While the daughter is being kidnapped, Neeson (Bryan Mills) gets on the phone with one of the attackers.
He delivers this classic message: "If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now that'll be the end of it."
O'Neal can relate to most of the quote. He does have a particular set of skills as he showed Utah Jazz center Greg Ostertag during an on-court altercation in 1997. It ended with O'Neal slapping Ostertag in the face.
As for the money part? O'Neal is nowhere near Neeson's character. He earned $292 million during his Hall of Fame career. He also has management roles in several businesses, including Papa John's, Krispy Kreme and Big Chicken, that led to a net worth of $500 million.
