Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Once Referred To NBA Reporter As "Idiot" Over 2000 MVP Voting

Shandel Richardson

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2000, Shaquille O'Neal had one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history.

He averaged a career-high 29.7 points, led the league in field goal percentage (57.4 percent), was second in rebounding (13.6) and third in blocks (3.03). He also averaged a career-high 3.8 assists while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a league-best 67 wins.

O'Neal was set to become the first player to unanimously win the MVP award but CNN's Fred Hickman had other plans by voting for Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson.

"I think that year I averaged 29 points, played 79 games, MVP by far," O'Neal said. "I actually would have made history but some idiot in Atlanta, I wish I could say his name because I would call him an idiot to his face. He messed up history because I would've been the first ever unanimous decision MVP. But this idiot gives two votes to Allen Iverson and he messes up history. Idiot."

Shaq on how he should've been unanimous MVP #shaquilleoneal #shaq #nbahighlights #fypviralシ2024fyp...

Posted by Edjay Shot On Hoops on Monday, December 16, 2024

Iverson did have a solid season, leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Lakers in five games but it's hard to argue with O'Neal's claim.

"After all the hard work I put in, idiot Fred Hickman messes up history," O'Neal said.

Hickman, who died in 2022, was one of the league's most respected reporters. He even once said he received death threats because of the vote.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

x; @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com