Shaquille O'Neal Once Referred To NBA Reporter As "Idiot" Over 2000 MVP Voting
In 2000, Shaquille O'Neal had one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history.
He averaged a career-high 29.7 points, led the league in field goal percentage (57.4 percent), was second in rebounding (13.6) and third in blocks (3.03). He also averaged a career-high 3.8 assists while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a league-best 67 wins.
O'Neal was set to become the first player to unanimously win the MVP award but CNN's Fred Hickman had other plans by voting for Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson.
"I think that year I averaged 29 points, played 79 games, MVP by far," O'Neal said. "I actually would have made history but some idiot in Atlanta, I wish I could say his name because I would call him an idiot to his face. He messed up history because I would've been the first ever unanimous decision MVP. But this idiot gives two votes to Allen Iverson and he messes up history. Idiot."
Iverson did have a solid season, leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Lakers in five games but it's hard to argue with O'Neal's claim.
"After all the hard work I put in, idiot Fred Hickman messes up history," O'Neal said.
Hickman, who died in 2022, was one of the league's most respected reporters. He even once said he received death threats because of the vote.
