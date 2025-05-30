Shaquille O'Neal Ready For A New Beginning After TNT Departure
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have made up one of the best foursomes in NBA history.
They have hosted Inside The NBA on TNT for the majority of the past two decades but it comes to an end after this season. The NBA is moving to Peacock NBC Sports this fall. The old TNT crew hasn't found a new home but it is ready for a new beginning.
"There's an old saying when something passes, something is reborn," O'Neal said before Thursday's Game 5 of Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks series. "Yes, it's the ending of the Inside The NBA on TNT but it's the new beginning for us."
O'Neal said the group will a complete new show wherever they land.
"I'm glad we're still together on whatever network we go to," O'Neal said. "Whatever network we're coming to, we're bringing the pain. Just letting you know right now. I know everybody is sad. The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horseman. We coming and we coming to take spots. We coming to kick and we coming to take names and we doing it our way. All the sadness about that show, we're coming with a whole brand new show and we don't care who in our way."
