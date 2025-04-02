Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Says He'd Carve Nikola Jokic Into "Serbian Chicken"

Shandel Richardson

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The playing days for TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal are long over.

That's why he is reduced to hypothetical matchups against today's players. After Tuesday's epic performance by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, O'Neal was roped into an argument on who would win an individual matchup when both were prime players.

Jokic had 61 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. O'Neal gave a blunt response when asked about facing Jokic.

"Slovenian chicken," O'Neal said. "I'm getting 40 and they're going to have to double me. He's probably going to pick and pop and take me out of that."

O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men in league history, winning three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02. While he won another championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, his years in Los Angeles were the best.

O'Neal teamed with Kobe Bryant to form a duo that was untouchable for the early portion of that decade. O'Neal said he would simply overpower Jokic throughout the game despite the disparity in their three-point shooting.

Even though the game is geared more toward the perimeter, O'Neal would take his odds in the paint.

"I'm gonna hit way more twos than you hit threes," O'Neal said. "And I'm going to make his brothers want to fight me because the first play of the game, elbows."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com