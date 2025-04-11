Shaquille O'Neal Slams NBA's New Generation For Chasing Dollar Signs
Shaquille O'Neal claims he played for the love of the game during his NBA career.
He doesn't feel the same about today's generation. O'Neal recently took aim at players now just chasing big contracts instead of championships and self fulfilment.
"I love the game but I don't think the current players love the game," O'Neal during a podcast appearance. "I think they love what they get out of the game. See, I didn't play for money. I played to have my names with the gods. Like if you gave me $40,000 for 10 years, I still would've played."
It should be noted O'Neal left the Orlando Magic in the mid-90s to pursue better opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three championships. He also had contract disputes with the Lakers.
But O'Neal pointed out how today's players are asking for even more money. He criticized that because he feels players give less effort than in the past.
"So a lot of these guys want to make $200, $300 million, but they don't give the fans what they deserve," O'Neal said. "Shoot a 100 3s rather than going to the hole and tearing the rim down. So I don't think they love game."
NBA players have always asked for better contracts but it seems O'Neal is upset about players asking for more money before proving themselves.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
