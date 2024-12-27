Shaquille O'Neal Spends More On Monthly Pedicures Than Twice The Average Car Payment
Shaquille O'Neal never passes up a chance to slam TNT co-host Charles Barkley.
O'Neal recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to explain why he spends much as $1,000 on monthly pedicures. His reasoning involved a Barkley reference.
"Because I feel sorry for the young lady that's doing my feet," O'Neal said. "My feet look like Charles Barkley's face."
Basketball players arguably have the worst feet of any professional athlete. It's mainly because they play dozens of game each year. It takes a toll on their toes. For O'Neal, he started maintaining his feet after he first painted his toenails.
"One time I had a toe injury and my mom put nail polish on it," O'Neal said. "And I had 40 points. So then when I covered all the rest of my toes, I was averaging 40 points for the season. I was like, `You know what, I'm just gonna start painting my toes.
ISIAH SAYS HE COULD'VE PREVENTED MALICE AT PALACE
A few months after coaching the Eastern Conference All-Stars, Isiah Thomas was fired by the Indiana Pacers before the 2003-04 season.
He was replaced by Rick Carlisle, who was close friends with team president Larry Bird. They were teammates with the Boston Celtics. Thomas said that event may have led to the ugliest incident in NBA history.
"Rick Carlisle took my team and went and won 61 games with them," Thomas said during a podcast appearance. "Then had the Malice At The Palace and all of that. And I've said before, it wouldn't have been no Malice At The Palace if I was coaching that team."
The Pacers and Detroit Pistons were involved in a massive brawl that included fans. Thomas felt he would have prevented it because is one of the most beloved players in Pistons history. He also said Carlisle made some mistakes that led a bunch of suspensions and fines. Pacers forward Ron Artest was banned a record 73 games.
"I don't think the Detriot Pistons would have acted that way with me," Thomas said. "And by the way, if I was up 15 in Detroit, I wouldn't have had my starters out on the floor at that time. I just wouldn't. I definitely wouldn't have had Artest in the game at that point because I knew my players. I knew my team. I think Rick was still learning those guys."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA