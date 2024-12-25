Shaquille O'Neal Tells Touching Story Regarding Christmas Gifts
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most humble players in league history.
He often arrives unannounced at stores to offer gifts to disadvantage youth across the country. It's probably because he grew up the same way. He told a story about it during a recent appearance on a podcast.
O'Neal explained what Christmas was like in his household.
"I've seen my father borrow money to get my brothers and sisters Christmas presents," O'Neal said. "If the money was tight, he'd pull me to the side and be like, `Big man, I'm going to take care of your sisters. I'm going to get them the Barbies and the Barbie's they want. I'm coming up short. I'll get you next time. I was like, `Cool, as long they're happy, I'm cool."'
O'Neal, who is an NBA Hall of Famer, said his father eventually made up for it. He gave a gift that celebrated his father player growing up, Julius Erving. O'Neal said it made his childhood.
"So one morning everybody is out, opening presents and I thought I wasn't getting a present and he opened the door, 'Let's go play some ball.' And there was a Dr. J ball. Best present he got me. Dr. J was my man."'
It's probably why O'Neal has been so generous over the years who were less fortunate.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
