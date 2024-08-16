Space Jam Actor Sings Praises Of Michael Jordan, Shuts Down Negative Notions
Arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time, Michael Jordan, is followed by negative notions off the court.
Countless people come forth with negative stories about the Chicago Bulls great, but not all with ties to Jordan see him in this light. The Hall of Famer starred in the 1996 hit movie Space Jam along with other NBA All-Stars and Looney Tunes characters who faced off against the 'Monstars'.
To make these 'Monstars' come to life on the big screen, actors were dressed in green screen suits, one of which was actor and AAU coach Deanthony Langston. Langston is not a fan of the negativity surrounding Jordan's name after working alongside him on set.
"It was great working with MJ, [it was] the best basketball experience," Langston shared with Back In The Day Hoops On SI's Anthony Pasciolla.
When asked about the demeaning notions spread about Jordan, Langston shared, "No way, he's the G.O.A.T. He treated me like a childhood friends, I was sleeping in his trailer daily while he played cards with his friends."
Regardless of the issues Jordan dealt with off the floor, there's no denying his greatness. His 6-0 record in the NBA Finals is perhaps the strongest argument for him taking the No. 1 spot on the all-time list.
While much of the public doesn't like Jordan's personality, those same traits made him a winner throughout his career.
