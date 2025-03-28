Sports Media Personality Throws Shots At LeBron James In Michael Jordan GOAT Debate
ESPN veteran Stephen A. Smith and NBA legend LeBron James are dominating sports media with their heated feud recently.
But Smith is far from the only media personality throwing shots at James. Renowned critic Skip Bayless shared his input on the four-time MVP...for completely different reasons.
James detailed his relationship with Michael Jordan, saying the two don't talk because bonding with an active player can be complicated. Still, James praised the Bulls legend and credits him as an inspirational figure.
"I think it's because I'm still playing," James said on the Pat McAfee Show. "And we all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is. Until I'm done and he doesn't have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his, 'I don't want to f****** talk to you.'"
Per usual, Bayless took this and integrated his own anti-James narrative to boost his agenda for Jordan as the best.
"Hey, LeBron, I see where you say you and Jordan don't talk but that you hope that changes after you retire. It won't," Bayless tweeted. "He's above you, will remain aloof. You chose to wear 23, keep doing HIS pre-tip powder-toss, to pretty much announce, 'I'm the next Him.' Nope. He won't forget"
Unlike Smith though, Bayless has yet to garner a response from James in his journalistic career. The former FOX Sports analyst has thrown shots at the four-time champion for years, from the Cleveland Browns drafting Johnny Manziel to the Lakers infamously missing the 2022 postseason after preseason championship aspirations.
One day, maybe James will respond.
