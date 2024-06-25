Stephen Jackson Calls Ray Allen One-Dimensional While Forgetting His Days with Sonics, Bucks
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has taken aim at Ray Allen in recent years since both of their playing days ended.
Jackson seems to think he was a better player than some Hall of Famers. He feels Allen was too one-dimensional on the court.
"I didn't have a better career than him," Jackson said on the Draft Kings podcast. "When I played against him, I had some great games. I'm not saying Ray wasn't great. I'm a basketball player. I wasn't one-dimensional."
Jackson is mostly basing this on Allen's years with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat when he was more of a spot-up shooter. Jackson entered the league during the 2000-01 season, four years after Allen was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. In that span, Allen was one of the NBA's most explosive players as a shooter and off the dribble.
"When it came to lining up on the court against a lot of guys that were Hall of Famers, I bust they ass a lot of nights and it's just the truth," Jackson continued. "I should've been an All-Star multiple years."
If Allen's years with the Bucks weren't enough, Allen was just as dominant when he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics for Gary Payton. Allen and Rashard Lewis were among the league's top scoring duos. It was more than just shooting 3-pointers.
Jackson may want to rethink his argument because Allen was always much more than just a shooter.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com