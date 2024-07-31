Back In The Day NBA

Does Michael Jordan Allowing Average Joe To Score Three Buckets Add Fuel To LeBron Debate?

It is probably a video Michael Jordan fans will laugh at.

It is also a clip LeBron James fans will make more than it really is.

Many years ago, the great Jordan was captured on film playing 1-on-1 against what the video termed as an "Office guy" at a basketball camp. The guy scored three buckets against Jordan, who most called the GOAT or greatest of all time.

It was no big deal because NBA stars often take it easy when playing against fans. Jordan was no different in this moment. He barely played defense against the fan. It was a shell of how defended the likes of Ron Harper, Reggie Miller and Penny Hardaway throughout his career.

But the video could serve as that small catalyst for LeBron fans in the best ever discussion. They need every edge they can get because Jordan has the advantage in MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year awards and, most importantly, championships.

So this small clip is enough fodder to continue fueling this everlasting debate.

And it's not as if Jordan fans are innocent when it comes to things as such. There is still a pro-Jordan crowd that uses LeBron getting dunked on by a high school player in a camp as ammo. The rumor is LeBron had the footage deleted so it could never get out.

Apparently, that is something Jordan was unable to do. He probably doesn't even care because it won't affect his greatness.

