That Time When Charles Barkley And Bill Laimbeer Threw Hands In Detroit
NBA ultimate goon Bill Laimbeer and Charles Barkley squared off in a fight that ignited a bench-clearing brawl 34 years ago.
The Detroit Pistons, who were given the team moniker "Bad Boys", lived up to their reputation. Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman, Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the team squared off against Barkley and Rick Mahorn of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Thomas was ejected after he punched Mahorn in the face. Mahorn's reaction to the punch was to laugh at Thomas. Mahorn did not swing back.
The full-scale brawl broke out during the waning seconds of the game. The fight started after Mahorn, then of the 76ers, dunked on Rodman. Mahorn then showed the ball to him after it fell out of the basket. Laimbeer then jumped in and threw some haymakers at Mahorn and Barkley.
Then the benches cleared.
Barkley would not let the fight end. He got into a scuffle with a Detroit fan in the crowd while leaving the court. Barkley said afterward he won two titles that night. He said he won the Central Division and heavyweight boxing titles.
"I told him he wanted a shot at the heavyweight titles but I think I got him in the decision," Barkley said after the game.
The NBA issued fines totalling $162,000. Laimbeer and Barkley were each fined $20,000 and suspended for one game.
Barkley was not upset by the fine.
"I don't care if I get fined," Barkley said immediately after the game. "I make $3 million. What's a couple thousand dollars?"
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA