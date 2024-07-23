The 1984 Olympics Was Launching Pad For Some Of The NBA's Greatest Players
As the world gears up for the Paris Olympics, now is a good time to look back on one of the most memorable games ever.
Forty years ago, the summer Olympics were held in Los Angeles. It is remembered largely as a games saturated with vitality and optimism.
The exploits of Mary Lou Retton, Carl Lewis, Greg Louganis, and Edwin Moses captured the hearts of the world.
The U.S. men's basketball team were not to be outdone as they did pretty well for themselves under coach Bobby Knight.
They rolled to the gold medal with an 8-0 record, outscoring opponents by an average of 95.4 to 63.3.
A few future NBA legends were the catalysts carrying Team USA to the top.
Michael Jordan: The eventual GOAT was not surprisingly the leading scorer as he averaged 17.1 points. It was his debut on the international stage, a precursor for things to come.
Patrick Ewing: Fresh off winning the NCAA championship with Georgetown, Ewing was all power in the paint in Los Angeles. He averaged 11.0 points.
Chris Mullen: The breakout star at St. Johns University finished second behind Jordan with 11. 6 points per game.
Wayman Tisdale: Perhaps the greatest player to come out of the University of Oklahoma, Tisdale was the leading rebounder at 5.9 per game.
Other notable talent included Sam Perkins, Steve Alford, Vern Fleming, and Leon Wood.
Jordan, Ewing, and Mullen later reconvened as part of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona games.
