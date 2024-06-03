The Dennis Rodman 3-Point Shot Was A Thing In The 1990s ... At Times
Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was known for a lot of things during his NBA career, ranging from colorful hair, piercings, Madonna and dresses.
And rebounding. Lots of rebounding. And championships. Lots of championships.
One thing, however, was rarely associated with Rodman aka "The Worm" is 3-point shooting. While he was arguably the most ferocious rebounder in league history, there were times he displayed his shot from the arc. Thanks to a Youtube video posted by Dunkman827, you can watch every trey made by Rodman during his years with the Chicago Bulls.
The reaction from legendary Bulls announcer Johnny "Red" Kerr and crowd shows just how rare and entertaining it was to see Rodman hit from deep.
Rodman making a 3-pointer was on par with 7-foot-7 Manute Bol hitting from the arc. Bol once made six in one half against the Phoenix Suns in 1993. Rodman twice made three 3-pointers during his time with the Detroit Pistons.
In 14 seasons, Rodman made 82 3-pointers. Nowadays, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry can top that in a month or so. Rodman played during an era when the 3-point shot was still getting acclimated. He did make a career-high 32 of 101 in the 1991-92 season.
But, mostly, Rodman shooting 3s was a gimmick. It only happened when the Bulls were way ahead, which was often during those times. He won three of his five NBA titles while playing in Chicago.
