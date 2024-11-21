Back In The Day NBA

Three-Time All-Star Puts LeBron James' Numbers Ahead of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

Shandel Richardson

Nov 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Not a day passes when a fan or former NBA player engages in a LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate.

Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently took his turn at settling it. On a podcast appearance, Arenas put James' numbers up against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"The fact the LeBron haters are pretending he's not the age he is, doing what he's doing and he's 25 or 26," Arenas said. "Like they can name another 38-39-year-old who is even capable of playing this way in history. They can't. Or they have to pretend that's he's in his 20s and he's failing."

James will go down as the best statistical player in NBA history. He is the career scoring leader. He is top five in assists. He is top 10 in steals. He is a top 30 rebounder.

Critics say it's because of he's played 22 seasons. Arenas disagrees.

"But if you say who is the best 38-year-old ever," Arenas said. "When Jordan was doing it, he was the best at that age. Your defense is (James) is only breaking his records because of longevity. Who's the youngest to 1,000 points? Was that LeBron? Who's the youngest to 5,000? I'm pretty sure it's LeBron. Ten thousand? Fifteen? Twenty? Twenty-five? Thirty? Thirty-five? LeBron has been the youngest to every milestone. So the longevity is a wrong narrative."

Arenas concluded James was the most consistent player in history.

"When he beat Kobe, he was younger than when he passed Kobe," Arenas said. "He was younger than Michael Jordan when he beat Michael Jordan."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com