Three-Time All-Star Puts LeBron James' Numbers Ahead of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Not a day passes when a fan or former NBA player engages in a LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate.
Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently took his turn at settling it. On a podcast appearance, Arenas put James' numbers up against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
"The fact the LeBron haters are pretending he's not the age he is, doing what he's doing and he's 25 or 26," Arenas said. "Like they can name another 38-39-year-old who is even capable of playing this way in history. They can't. Or they have to pretend that's he's in his 20s and he's failing."
James will go down as the best statistical player in NBA history. He is the career scoring leader. He is top five in assists. He is top 10 in steals. He is a top 30 rebounder.
Critics say it's because of he's played 22 seasons. Arenas disagrees.
"But if you say who is the best 38-year-old ever," Arenas said. "When Jordan was doing it, he was the best at that age. Your defense is (James) is only breaking his records because of longevity. Who's the youngest to 1,000 points? Was that LeBron? Who's the youngest to 5,000? I'm pretty sure it's LeBron. Ten thousand? Fifteen? Twenty? Twenty-five? Thirty? Thirty-five? LeBron has been the youngest to every milestone. So the longevity is a wrong narrative."
Arenas concluded James was the most consistent player in history.
"When he beat Kobe, he was younger than when he passed Kobe," Arenas said. "He was younger than Michael Jordan when he beat Michael Jordan."
