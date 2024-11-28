TNT's Charles Barkley Hilariously Continues His Attack On San Antonio Population
It only took two seasons for reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to get involved in one of the longest running fueds in the NBA.
Wemby, welcome to Charles Barkley versus the women of San Antonio.
On Tuesday, Barkley gave Wembanyama a compliment while once again tearing down the women in the city he plays. During an segment of Inside The NBA, Barkley was speaking on the Spurs' second-year phenom.
He used Wemby's skinny frame to attack the city's women again.
"You know what's weird about Wemby? He's like the only person in San Antonio who can’t gain weight," Barkley said. "... I don't understand why this is the only skinny person in San Antonio."
This is nothing new for Barkley. He's often playfully criticized the women of San Antonio for the past decade or so, dating to the Spurs and Miami Heat playing in the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014. He has since apologized but makes a reference every now and then.
With Wembanyama emerging as an NBA superstar, expect the jokes to continue. He's become among the league's hottest topics because he is a generational talent. He is averaging 23.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 3.4 assists on 47 percent shooting.
Some are calling him the best prospect since LeBron James in 2003. We all know how that ended.
