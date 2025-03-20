Two-Time NBA Champion Picks Most Unwelcomed Team To Win NCAA Tournament
The North Carolina Tar Heels were the least celebrated teams to make the NCAA Tournament.
Many felt they were undeserving of a spot in the field because of a poor record against quality opponents. They only had one victory against a Quad 1 opponent this season.
The Tar Heels changed some minds after a blowout victory against San Diego State Tuesday in the play-in round. It prompted two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith to predict North Carolina to win the title. He made the pick Thursday at halftime of the CBS broadcast of the Alabama State-Auburn game in the first round.
It should be noted Smith is a North Carolina alum. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley chose the Florida Gators.
MAGIC, JORDAN AGAINST LOAD MANAGEMENT
Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson played during a time before NBA stars took days off for rest.
It's become a common theme nowadays but Jordan and Johnson recently spoke about today's load management era in the league. Both expressed their feelings in an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast.
"It's a difference now and fans see it," Johnson said. "And fans are reacting to load management. They don't get to see their stars. I was with Michael Jordan and he says, `They have got to do something about this load management. It's hurting the game."'
Jordan played 82 games nine times in his 15-year career, including his final season in 2002-03. Johnson played at least 77 games nine times while he played.
"Five or six times throughout his career, he didn't miss one game," Johnson said of Jordan. "We wanted to play in every game. Because if I thought we were going to lose, shoot, I'm getting in there.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
