Two-Time NBA Champion Sheds Light On Dominance Of Drazen Petrovic
Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell rarely feared the opposition.
Except when he faced the New Jersey Nets in the early 1990s. That's when he had to line up against Nets guard Drazen Petrovic.
"Never seen nothing like him before," Maxwell said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "I'd rather guard Black Jesus, Michael Jordan. That's how bad it was for me."
Petrovic was on the verge of becoming an NBA star before he was killed in a car accident in 1993. Maxwell is among the several former players who said they had problems with Petrovic.
"He used to give me buckets," Maxwell said. "I used to be so frustrated. I couldn't stop [him]. I mean, you can't give [him] an inch."
NASH MAKES HIS PICK FOR MVP
Hall of Famer Steve Nash knows all about the NBA MVP debate.
He won the award twice during the 2000s with much controversy while playing for the Phoenix Suns. In an interview with FlashScore, Nash made his pick for MVP.
"I would say Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). You know, total respect to [Steph] Curry," Nash said. "I know I'm going to forget someone, but Jalen Brunson's been amazing. There's so many terrific guards out there. But Shai right now for me is, I think he's the MVP this year. I think he's just an incredible leader for his team (Oklahoma City Thunder). Great high character, 30 points a game, high efficiency, impossible in isolation to defend. So I would say Shai."
