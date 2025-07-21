Back In The Day NBA

Two-Time NBA Champion Was Left Bloodied By Enforcer During Preseason Game

Shandel Richardson

Mar 8, 1985; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward John Salley (22) fights for a rebound against Virginia Cavaliers center Olden Polynice (24) and guard Jim Miller (4) during the 1985 ACC Tournament at the Omni. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
NBA great Bill Laimbeer was a member of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons. One day, he met a badder boy during a preseason game against Seattle Supersonics. It was enforcer Olden Polynice, who never shied from a physical confrontation.

The players got into a tussle that left Laimbeer with a bloodied face.

"I broke Laimbeer's face," Polynice said on Byron Scott's "Fast Break" podcast. "It's a preseason game at Michigan State against the Pistons. I'm in Seattle. I just made a basket. Laimbeer, he grabs it out of the net to go out of bounds to take it out. He pops me. As he hits me, I just walked up and threw the shoulder right at him. Cracked him dead in the face. All you see is blood splatter."

Polynice was ejected from the game for his actions but the league saw it differently after looking at the video tape. Polynice was later viewed as a hero because fans were happy to see Laimbeer get a taste of his medicine. He was widely known as one of the NBA's biggest goons during the 1980s.

"The league ended up rescinding the fine," Polynice said. "The referee thought I threw a punch. They never saw a punch ... Let me tell you something, I ain't never received more cards and flowers in my life. The (Sonics) office called me and was like, `Yo, you've got to come get all of this stuff."'

Shandel Richardson
