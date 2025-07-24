Two-Time NBA MVP Makes Cameo In WNBA Sabrina Ionescu Shoe Commercial
NBA two-time MVP was perhaps one of the greatest set-up men in league history. He recently lent those skills to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty. Nash was the lead pitchman in her latest Nike shoe commercial that debuted Thursday.
Nash is lead in the ad. He is the "Hoop-Head Handyman" in "Steve Nash's Hoop Improvement." It appears to be a play off the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement starring Tim Allen.
Nash takes the conversation over to a house under construction by saying, "Sabrina actually loves working on the interior. Let's see what's in store for us."
At that point, the commercial shifts to today's NBA. He makes his way over to Miami Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro.
Herro then drills open a door, which Nash responds, "Nice handles Tyler."
Herro then says, "I learned it from the best, Steve."
It doesn't end there.
The next cameo is NBA budding star Ausar Thompson of the Houston Rockets, who are now contenders in the Western Conference after acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason.
Nash then catches Thompson working on some wooden boards: "Watch those boards, Ausar," Nash says. It leads to Thompson saying, "Come on, Steve, I always do."
The commercial is a perfect blend of yesterday and today's WNBA and NBA and Nike. Nash was the perfect pick just because of the way he was during his playing days. It should lead to an assist of Ionescu selling more shoes.
