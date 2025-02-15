USC Sensation JuJu Watkins' "Keep The Dribble" Move Reminiscent Of NBA Great
USC basketball sensation JuJu Watkins nearly broke the Internet with her stat line in the upset of No. 1 UCLA earlier this week.
She finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight blocks, but what caught everyone's attention was one play. She fell to the floor but managed to keep her dribble. After gathering herself, she hit a step-back 3-pointer that drove fans crazy. Some are calling Watkins the next Caitlin Clark because she, too, is bringing attention to the women's game.
It wasn't the first time something like this happened. At 21-second mark of the clip below, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas does a similar move against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1980s.
Thomas is known as one of the best dribblers in league history. There is a clip of him dribbling while lying on the floor.
HALL OF FAMER THINKS WARRIORS ARE DANGEROUS
NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry is in San Francisco making the rounds during All-Star Weekend.
One of his stops was with SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. Barry, who was drafted the then San Francisco Warriors in 1965 and helped lead them to a title 10 years later, said the current could cause problems this postseason.
It all hinges on the shooting of guard Buddy Hield.
"They've got to get some better shooting coming out of Buddy Hield," Barry said. "Buddy came out good, strong but he's been struggling but a shooter's gonna get back."
The Warriors have plenty of scoring power with Steph Curry and newly-acquired Jimmy Butler, who they traded for from the Miami Heat. Barry said he likes the Warriors chances against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
Both are young and upcoming teams but have yet to prove anything in the postseason. A veteran team that features Curry, Butler and a productive Hield could cause problems. Curry and Butler alone have played in seven NBA Finals.
"If [Hield] gets back to doing that, the Warriors, I think could be the seventh or eighth seed," Barry said. "Get to that point, so you're not in the Play-In. I mean, they've beaten Oklahoma City twice ... If I'm one or two and I have to play the Warriors, I'm concerned."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
