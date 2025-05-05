Video: Shawn Kemp Crazy High School Highlight Clips Go Viral

March 26, 1988: Shawn Kemp plays in his final high school game.



Kemp had 23 PTS/13 REB for Concord High before fouling out with 3:48 remaining in the Indiana Boys State Basketball Finals. Muncie Central High School defeated Kemp and the Minutemen, capturing its 8th state title. pic.twitter.com/nIq2FL7WkS