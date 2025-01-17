Back In The Day NBA

Walt Frazier Throws Shade At Michael Jordan In G.O.A.T Debate

Shandel Richardson

Mar 10, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Former New York Knicks player Walt Frazier prior to the game between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 87-82. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
It appears New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier isn't a fan of the idea of Michael Jordan being considered the greatest player in NBA history.

He said there are more deserving candidates such as Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. Frazier gave his thoughts on a recent podcast appearance.

"They talk about Jordan, how many times he's scored 50,60 points," Frazier said. "Thirty-eight times? Wilt Chamberlain did that like 100 times."

Frazier said Robertson, Russell and Chamberlain all proved they were the best at an individual aspet. He feels Robertson is more well-rounded than Jordan, Chamberlain more dominant, Russell a better winner.

He also pointed out James is the league's career scoring leader.

"I always say, what's the criteria," Frazier said. "If you're talking about the most dominant, Wilt Chamberlain. The guy has all the records. You're talking about versatility, Oscar Robertson, a guy whol almost averaged a triple-double almost for his whole career. You talk about winning, it's Bill Russell. The man has 13 world championships. Michael Jordan is not the leading scorer in the history of the game. He's not the winningest player in the history of the game. He's not the most versatile player in the history of the game. How could you say he's the greatest player?

Again, this debate will never end but it's entertaining to see so many different takes.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com