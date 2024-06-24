Back In The Day NBA

Watch Dirk Nowitzki Rap Every Word From Shaq's Verse On "What's up Doc?"

Former Mavericks power forward rapped Shaq's song with Shaq Diesel during interview

Scott Salomon

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phil Jackson (left) speaks during ceremony to unveil statue of Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille ONeal (center) as Kobe Bryant (right) listens at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phil Jackson (left) speaks during ceremony to unveil statue of Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille ONeal (center) as Kobe Bryant (right) listens at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports


While Dirk Nowitzki learning the game of basketball in Germany, he studied all of Shaquille O'Neal's moves on the court.

He also studied them off the court.

O'Neal was a strong influence on Nowitzki's love of basketball but also rap music. Nowitzki proved it during a recent appearance on O'Neal "The Big Podcast. He rapped O'Neal entire cameo verse from the 1993 hit "What's Up Doc" by the rap group Fu Schnickens.


Nowitzki said it was one of his favorite songs.




"I might be the only guy to see Shaq rap. I still know the rap with the Fu Schnickens," Nowitzki said. "I got all that."




All it took was a simple request for Nowitzki to start reciting the lyrics. O'Neal burst into laughter the entire time. After he finished, O'Neal said Nowitzki should have learned more about rap if he was serious about mimicking him.



"You know my s---- was nice," O'Neal said on the podcast.

O'Neal was the first athlete to launch a music career in addition to sports. He released six albums, including his debut "Shaq Diesel" during his rookie season. He still gets into rap fueds with other players, including Damian Lillard a few years ago.

The rap/NBA crossover is what attracted Nowitzki to him so much. Now, they are both Hall of Famers.


"I was a big Orlando fan there when it was Shaq and Penny [Hardaway[," Nowitzki said. "Those were the good old days....I have Shaq's 32 Orlando jersey hanging pin stripes hanging in the house."





Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL