Watch Dirk Nowitzki Rap Every Word From Shaq's Verse On "What's up Doc?"
While Dirk Nowitzki learning the game of basketball in Germany, he studied all of Shaquille O'Neal's moves on the court.
He also studied them off the court.
O'Neal was a strong influence on Nowitzki's love of basketball but also rap music. Nowitzki proved it during a recent appearance on O'Neal "The Big Podcast. He rapped O'Neal entire cameo verse from the 1993 hit "What's Up Doc" by the rap group Fu Schnickens.
Nowitzki said it was one of his favorite songs.
"I might be the only guy to see Shaq rap. I still know the rap with the Fu Schnickens," Nowitzki said. "I got all that."
All it took was a simple request for Nowitzki to start reciting the lyrics. O'Neal burst into laughter the entire time. After he finished, O'Neal said Nowitzki should have learned more about rap if he was serious about mimicking him.
"You know my s---- was nice," O'Neal said on the podcast.
O'Neal was the first athlete to launch a music career in addition to sports. He released six albums, including his debut "Shaq Diesel" during his rookie season. He still gets into rap fueds with other players, including Damian Lillard a few years ago.
The rap/NBA crossover is what attracted Nowitzki to him so much. Now, they are both Hall of Famers.
"I was a big Orlando fan there when it was Shaq and Penny [Hardaway[," Nowitzki said. "Those were the good old days....I have Shaq's 32 Orlando jersey hanging pin stripes hanging in the house."