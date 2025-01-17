We Done With Da `90s: Did A.C. Green Have The Best Jheri Curl In NBA History?
The NBA had its share of different hairstyles.
Players wore everything from bald heads, to high-top fades to cornrows. But no player had perhaps a bigger impact than former Los Angeles Lakers forward A.C. Green. During the 1980s and early `90s, he was one of the few to rock the Jheri Curl. Some considered it among the best hairdos in league history.
Back In The Day Hoops On SI contributor Michael Dion Peek recently took a look at Green's `do in this video analyzing a game between the Lakers and Detroit Pistons.
NBA GREAT CHALLENGES MICHAEL JORDAN
It appears New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier isn't a fan of the idea of Michael Jordan being considered the greatest player in NBA history.
He said there are more deserving candidates such as Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. Frazier gave his thoughts on a recent podcast appearance.
"They talk about Jordan, how many times he's scored 50,60 points," Frazier said. "Thirty-eight times? Wilt Chamberlain did that like 100 times."
Frazier said Robertson, Russell and Chamberlain all proved they were the best at an individual aspet. He feels Robertson is more well-rounded than Jordan, Chamberlain more dominant, Russell a better winner.
He also pointed out James is the league's career scoring leader.
"I always say, what's the criteria," Frazier said. "If you're talking about the most dominant, Wilt Chamberlain. The guy has all the records. You're talking about versatility, Oscar Robertson, a guy whol almost averaged a triple-double almost for his whole career. You talk about winning, it's Bill Russell. The man has 13 world championships. Michael Jordan is not the leading scorer in the history of the game. He's not the winningest player in the history of the game. He's not the most versatile player in the history of the game. How could you say he's the greatest player?
Again, this debate will never end but it's entertaining to see so many different takes.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA