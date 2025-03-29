Why Coach Larry Bird Once Left Two Key Players At Airport For Breaking Rules
Larry Bird was not only a Hall of Fame basketball player, he also had success as a coach in the NBA.
Bird coached the Indiana Pacers from 1997-2000, leading them to Eastern Conference finals in 1998 and Finals in 2000. They lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
During his brief stint on the sideline, Bird earned a reputation for having strict rules.
"As a coach, be on time, play unselfish and play hard," Mullin said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "Sounds silly but I was there three seasons. We had one guy late one time and that's it."
Mullin told a story of how Bird made an example of key players Travis Best and Dale Davis when they were late for a team flight in 1997.
"We're playing preseason, Larry's first year coaching," Mullin said. "We're leaving Indiana going to Nashville for a preseason game. It's like 10:58, everyone's on the plane. David Craig, the trainer, comes up to Larry, `Travis (Best) and Dale (Davis), they're in the jetway or whatever."'
Here's what Bird said when Craig told him they were late: "Wheels up."
Mullin said the plane headed down the runway.
"Travis and Dale are running after the plane literally," Mullin said. "We took off. Everyone was like, `Save Dale, Save Dale.' After that day, though, no one ever late again."
