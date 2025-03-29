Back In The Day NBA

Why Coach Larry Bird Once Left Two Key Players At Airport For Breaking Rules

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana Pacers head coach Larry Bird talks to Reggie Miller (left) against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Unknown date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana Pacers head coach Larry Bird talks to Reggie Miller (left) against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Larry Bird was not only a Hall of Fame basketball player, he also had success as a coach in the NBA.

Bird coached the Indiana Pacers from 1997-2000, leading them to Eastern Conference finals in 1998 and Finals in 2000. They lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

During his brief stint on the sideline, Bird earned a reputation for having strict rules.

"As a coach, be on time, play unselfish and play hard," Mullin said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "Sounds silly but I was there three seasons. We had one guy late one time and that's it."

Posted by All the Smoke on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Mullin told a story of how Bird made an example of key players Travis Best and Dale Davis when they were late for a team flight in 1997.

"We're playing preseason, Larry's first year coaching," Mullin said. "We're leaving Indiana going to Nashville for a preseason game. It's like 10:58, everyone's on the plane. David Craig, the trainer, comes up to Larry, `Travis (Best) and Dale (Davis), they're in the jetway or whatever."'

Here's what Bird said when Craig told him they were late: "Wheels up."

Mullin said the plane headed down the runway.

"Travis and Dale are running after the plane literally," Mullin said. "We took off. Everyone was like, `Save Dale, Save Dale.' After that day, though, no one ever late again."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com