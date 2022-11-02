Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio, but for the game they could remain without their All-Star point guard.

Darius Garland, who has missed each of the last five games with an eye injury, still remains listed as questionable as of 9:30 Eastern Time.

Garland left their first game of the season early with the eye injury, and has not returned to the lineup since.

However, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that he went through practice on Tuesday.

Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest last season, so he is a huge part of their team.

Over the offseason, the Cavs traded for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, so the two players are expected to make up one of the top backcourts in the entire NBA.

Even though the Cavs have been without Garland, they have been one of the best teams in the league to start the season.

They are on a five-game winning streak and are currently 5-1 in their first six games of the season.

Mitchell has looked outstanding, and he is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per contest on 49.6% shooting from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range.

Last season, the Cavs went 44-38, which was their best record since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018.

Unfortunately, they missed the NBA Playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Mitchell has never missed the NBA Playoffs in the five seasons that he has been in the NBA.