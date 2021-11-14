Klay Thompson Update?

The Golden State Warriors are 11-1 and currently have the best record in the NBA.

Yet, their second best player has not even played in one game this season.

Klay Thompson had made the All-Star game in five straight seasons, but the last two seasons has been injured.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported an update on the star shooting guard, and his tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Schultz reports that Thompson is making "steady progress" and is five to six weeks away from rejoining the team.

Thompson has career averages of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He also has shooting percentages of 45.9% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range.

For the last five seasons that he played before the injury he never averaged less than 20 points per game and never shot less than 40% from the three-point range.

