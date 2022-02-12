Skip to main content

Baffled David De Gea Thinks "Curse" Is Behind Man United's Poor Form

David de Gea is struggling to understand why Manchester United are in such bad form.

The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the few United players who can claim to be playing near the top of their game this season.

De Gea has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

But his individual brilliance alone has not been enough to get good results on the pitch.

United are out of both domestic cups and 20 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, with both teams having played 24 matches.

David de Gea screams in frustration during Man Utd's draw with Southampton in February 2022

Man Utd keeper David de Gea looks frustrated during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton

"I think someone has put a curse on us or something," De Gea told El Pais

"The truth is I don't know what's going on, I really don't.

"People always ask me and we talk about it as team-mates and we just say, 'we don't know what's happening'."

De Gea was speaking before Saturday's home game with Southampton, which ended as a 1-1 draw after United again failed to hold onto a lead.

De Gea made three saves against Southampton to take his Premier League tally for the season to 89.

Illan Meslier is the only other Premier League keeper to pull off 80+ saves this term.

By comparison, Man City goalkeeper Ederson has been far less busy, making just 39 saves.

David de Gea screams in frustration during Man Utd's draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

David De Gea Thinks "Curse" Is Behind Man United's Poor Form

17 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
Features

Cristiano Jr Is A Man Utd Player... But Which National Team Might He Play For In Future?

56 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Offside Stat And His Reaction To Disallowed Goal Is Worrying

2 hours ago
Arturo Vidal celebrates a goal for Juventus with manager Antonio Conte in 2013
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Linked With Move That Would Defy Recent Transfer Policy

3 hours ago
Marcelo pictured in action for Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Arsenal Star Cited As Possible Marcelo Replacement At Real Madrid

4 hours ago
Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino pictured embracing during Tottenham vs Fulham in 2018
Transfer Talk

Harry Kane Is Mr Right For Mauricio Pochettino If He Is For Man Utd

5 hours ago
Referee Joao Pinheiro pictured in charge of Gibraltar vs Holland in March 2021
Watch

Watch Porto And Sporting Lisbon Share Four Red Cards in Five Minutes Of Madness

6 hours ago
Youri Tielemans pictured in action for Leicester against Man United in 2020
Transfer Talk

Report: Man United On Alert As Leicester Lower Youri Tielemans Asking Price

Feb 10, 2022
Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Real Madrid in 2018
Transfer Talk

Report: Robert Lewandowski Wants Real Madrid Move But He Is Plan B

Feb 10, 2022