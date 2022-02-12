David De Gea Thinks "Curse" Is Behind Man United's Poor Form

David de Gea is struggling to understand why Manchester United are in such bad form.

The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the few United players who can claim to be playing near the top of their game this season.

De Gea has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

But his individual brilliance alone has not been enough to get good results on the pitch.

United are out of both domestic cups and 20 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, with both teams having played 24 matches.

Man Utd keeper David de Gea looks frustrated during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton IMAGO/Martin Rickett

"I think someone has put a curse on us or something," De Gea told El Pais.

"The truth is I don't know what's going on, I really don't.

"People always ask me and we talk about it as team-mates and we just say, 'we don't know what's happening'."

De Gea was speaking before Saturday's home game with Southampton, which ended as a 1-1 draw after United again failed to hold onto a lead.

De Gea made three saves against Southampton to take his Premier League tally for the season to 89.

Illan Meslier is the only other Premier League keeper to pull off 80+ saves this term.

By comparison, Man City goalkeeper Ederson has been far less busy, making just 39 saves.