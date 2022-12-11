(Highlights) Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Reds Suffer Double Penalty Disappointment In Dubai Super Cup

Mo Salah and Calvin Ramsay both failed to score from the penalty spot as Liverpool began their Dubai Super Cup campaign by losing to Lyon on Sunday.

Salah's spot-kick was saved by Anthony Lopes during the first half of a game that Lyon went on to win 3-1.

Fabio Carvalho gave Liverpool an early lead but Lyon responded with two Alexandre Lacazette strikes and a goal from 20-year-old Bradley Barcola.

Despite the result, a penalty shootout took place following the 90 minutes with a bonus point available for the winning team.

Lyon claimed that bonus point by winning the shootout 5-3.

The Ligue 1 side converted all of their penalties past Liverpool's third-choice keeper Adrian.

But Scottish teenager Ramsay became the second Liverpool player to be denied by Lopes.

Highlights: Liverpool 1-3 Lyon (3-5 In Penalty Shootout)

Mo Salah pictured taking a penalty for Liverpool in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon in December 2022 YouTube/Liverpool FC

Harvey Elliott started the game for Liverpool but was subbed off inside the opening 30 minutes after appearing to sustain an injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not seem overly concerned about Elliott's condition after the match though.

Klopp told reporters in a press conference: "Harvey got a knock before we scored, Harvey got a knock. But I think we were lucky.

"He looks fine now but he feels it, that's normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment."