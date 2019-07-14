Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 44-48
3
July 14, 2019 - Final
Trevor Williams
vs
Jose Quintana
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 50-43
8
July 14, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 0
ChC
Cubs
 0 1 0 1 3 3 0 0 8 13 0
WP
Quintana
7-7, 4.21
LP
Williams
3-3, 5.17
Home Runs
Schwarber 1 (19)
Heyward 1 (15)
Almora Jr. 1 (9)
WP Quintana ChC (7-7)
LP Williams Pit (3-3)

Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) After struggling prior to the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs have started the second half clicking on all cylinders.

Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.

The Cubs were 10-16 in the 26 games before last week's break. They outscored Pirates 22-10 in the series and manager Joe Maddon credited the rest during the break as the major factor behind the turnaround.

''People don't want to listen to that because it's too simple,'' Maddon said. ''If you're more rested, you tend to do what you do better. If you're not, you tend to do not as good.''

Robel Garcia had a pair of doubles and Anthony Rizzo added two hits as Chicago improved to 32-16 at Wrigley Field.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana (7-7) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win his third straight start. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.

Quintana has allowed six runs in 19 innings for a 2.84 ERA during the winning streak. Before that, he had lost six straight decisions.

Bryan Reynolds got two hits and drove in a run for Pittsburgh, which has dropped five of seven.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI double by Garcia, before Pittsburgh rallied for three in the third to make it 3-1. Reynolds drove in the first run with a single, Starling Marte followed with a sacrifice fly and Jung Ho Kang capped the rally with an RBI double.

The Cubs pulled within 3-2 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Quintana after David Bote had been intentionally walked. Quintana was 1 for 34 for the season before his hit off Trevor Williams (3-3).

''Finally,'' Quintana said. ''To get the base hit was exciting.''

Victor Caratini had a tying sacrifice fly in the fifth and Heyward hit a two-run homer for a 5-3 lead.

Almora had a pinch-hit homer in the sixth and Schwarber followed with a drive to right on the next pitch. Williams was pulled after giving up a single to the next batter, Javier Baez, and Rizzo later had a sacrifice fly.

Williams allowed a career-high tying eight runs on a career-high 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

''Fastball execution probably wasn't his friend,'' Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. ''I don't make excuses for people. It's 13 days away (from his last appearance), and that can be problematic. In his case, a guy that is a touch-and-feel guy and pitches with command and pitches off the fastball, it affected him.''

STREAKING

Heyward has 15 homers, the most he's hit since a career-high 27 in 2012. He is batting .383 (23 for 60) with five homers and 14 RBIs and 12 runs in the last 16 games.

''Right now, his confidence is soaring,'' Maddon said. ''He's feeling so good about himself. He's on the barrel more often. You don't see the ball off the weaker part of his bat nearly as much as we have in the past.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, striking out two in a scoreless inning. ... OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder inflammation) went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Indianapolis Saturday. ... INF Erik Gonzalez (left clavicle fracture) had his rehab stint suspended because of a left hamstring strain.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras didn't start because of a sore right foot. ... RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (left thoracic strain) tossed a scoreless inning on just nine pitches Saturday night in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa. There's been no determination when Edwards might be ready to return.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.15 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday night. RHP Miles Mikolas (5-9, 4.53) goes for the Cardinals.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 3.49 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati on Monday night as the homestand continues. RHP Luis Castillo (8-3, 2.29) pitches for the Reds.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
@
  • Pittsburgh has gone 4-3 versus Chicago this season but lost two of three at Wrigley Field in early April. The Pirates have gone 11-11 at Wrigley since 2017, tied with the Brewers for the best record there by a visiting NL Central team in that span (Reds: 7-16, Cardinals: 5-20).
  • The Pirates won two straight home series heading into the All-Star break, taking three of four from the Cubs and two of three from the Brewers. Pittsburgh has gone 12-5 (.706) since June 19 — second best in the National League behind only Washington (14-4, .778).
  • Bryan Reynolds entered the All-Star break with a .342 batting average. This is the fourth-highest pre-break mark by a player in his first MLB season (min. 200 PA), trailing only Joe DiMaggio (.354 in 1936), Richie Ashburn (.351 in 1948) and Ichiro Suzuki (.345 in 2001). Josh Bell hit 27 home runs pre-break; only Willie Stargell (30 in 1973 & 1971) hit more in franchise history.
  • The Cubs lost five of seven games in the lead up to the break, most recently splitting a road series with the neighboring White Sox. The North Siders have gone 29-16 (.644) at Wrigley Field this season compared to 18-27 (.400) on the road; the .244 difference in win percentage is the largest in MLB.
  • Javier Baez sports a .289/.324/.556 slash line this season after finishing 2018 with marks of .290/.326/.554. Baez has 56 home runs since last season, tied with Trevor Story for the most among middle infielders.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message