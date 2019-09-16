New York
Mets Mets 77-73
4
September 16, 2019 - Final
Steven Matz
vs
Antonio Senzatela
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 66-85
9
September 17, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 9 1
Col
Rockies
 0 1 0 6 0 0 1 1 9 13 0
WP
Senzatela
10-10, 6.83
LP
Matz
10-9, 4.16
Home Runs
Nimmo 1 (6)
McNeil 1 (21)
Story 1 (33)
Desmond 1 (18)
WP Senzatela Col (10-10)
LP Matz NYM (10-9)

Senzaltela, Story lead Rockies over Mets 9-4

DENVER (AP) Steven Matz doesn't regret the 401-foot home run by Trevor Story. The juicy sinker to pitcher Antonio Senzatela will stick with him.

''I got ahead of him and I made a really bad pitch,'' Matz said. ''That's what it boils down to.''

Senzatela hit a tying, two-run single that ended a year-long 0-for-44 slide at the plate, and Story followed three pitches later with a three-run homer to cap a six-run fourth inning. The Colorado Rockies beat the Mets 9-4 Monday night to drop New York five games back for the second NL wild card with 12 games to play.

''We can't really think about that too much,'' Matz said. ''We've been in a hole in the season before, and we've got to go and play our best baseball and let the standings take care of themselves.''

Brandon Nimmo, batting leadoff for the first time since May 17, opened the game with a home run off Senzatela (10-10). Starting their last road trip of the regular season, the Mets built a 4-1 lead on Jeff McNeil's two-run homer in the third that stopped an 0-for-13 slump and Amed Rosario's RBI double in the fourth.

Matz, who allowed Ian Desmond's second-inning homer, needed 42 pitches to get through the fourth and dropped to 0-2 with a 10.15 ERA in three starts at Coors Field.

Charlie Blackmon singled with one out, Ryan McMahon walked and Garrett Hampson hit an RBI single with two outs.

No. 8 hitter Drew Butera walked to bring up Senzatela, who had not gotten a hit since a two-run single off San Francisco's Dereck Rodriguez on Sept. 16 last year. With the count 1-2, Senzatela lined a sinker into left field.

''Just looking for something to hit, get a base hit,'' Senzatela said.

Story followed with a drive into the left-field seats off Matz (10-9), who allowed seven runs, six hits and two walks in four innings.

''A pitch out over the plate and he got a base hit,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. ''That kind of opened up the floodgates.

Senzatela gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

''I felt really good with the breaking ball today,'' he said.

Desmond made a nice leaping catch near the top of the left-field wall against Nimmo in the fifth.

Hampson had three hits, including a run-scoring single in the seventh off Paul Sewald, and Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double in the eighth against Edwin Diaz.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso ended a career-worst 0-for-21 slump with a fourth-inning single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (right tricep tightness) could return before the end of the regular season, Callaway said. ... Callaway said INF Dominic Smith (right shoulder) is in Florida and will begin baseball activities soon.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Tuesday. Freeland, out since Aug. 21, hopes to return this season.

HOMER HAPPY

Colorado has allowed 16 leadoff homers, tying the major league record set by the 2017 Seattle Mariners, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

HITTING THE WALL

Mets LF J.D. Davis ran into the wall after snaring Story's drive in the eighth inning. He lay on the ground and was looked at by a trainer but stayed in the game.

Davis was surprised to see Alonso run over from first base to check on him.

I asked him, `What are you doing out here?''' Davis said. ''And he said, `I've got to check out the Sun Bear.' I said, `You're ridiculous, go back to first.' Sun Bear, I guess that's his new nickname for me.''

UP NEXT

New York RHP Marcus Stroman (8-13, 3.35), making his ninth start since joining the Mets on July 28, will face Colorado RHP Tim Melville (2-2, 5.16) Tuesday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
@
  • New York and Colorado meet for a three-game set, with the Mets taking two of three when these teams met from June 7-9. New York starters had a 1.89 ERA in that series and have posted a 1.70 ERA over their last 20 games against NL West opponents.
  • The Mets dropped two of three against the Dodgers over the weekend, scoring seven total runs. Their .125 batting average was their lowest in a three- or four-game series since hitting .116 in Oct. 2015, against the Nationals.
  • The Rockies swept the Padres in a three-game set, scoring at least 10 runs in all three games. Before that series, Colorado scored 10 or more runs three times in its previous 65 games. The Rockies hit .355 over the weekend after hitting .209 in their previous five home games.
  • Since returning from a month-long IL stint on Sept. 4, Robinson Cano is batting .400 with a 1.206 OPS. His .323 career batting average in September/October is fifth all time among players with at least 1500 Sept./Oct. at-bats.
  • Trevor Story hit two home runs Friday against the Padres, giving him 14 multi-homer games since entering the league in 2016, the most by any shortstop in that span. Before Friday, Story had gone 76 straight contests without a multi-homer game, the second-longest streak of his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message