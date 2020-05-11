Cleveland Baseball Insider
Could the Yankees Be in the Mix as a Possible Trade Partner with the Indians for Lindor?

Matt Loede

Last week’s news about Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor declaring that he no longer wants to stay in Cleveland and wants to go free agency when his deal is up is not necessarily breaking news.

On the other hand Indians fans that wanted to do whatever it takes to keep Lindor were probably jolted by the words of baseball author Keith Law, who went on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and said that Lindor “won't even entertain contract extension offers” from the Indians.

If that truly is the case and Lindor is already eying where he is going to play in a few seasons, it makes more sense than ever for the Indians to trade him and get some sort of return on him before they lose out on not only the player, but the ability to gain something back.

It’s exactly the reason the team dangled him at this past December's MLB Winter Meetings, and likely would listen to any offer that was realistic and came in at this point despite stating more than once that they would like to keep Lindor and he gives the team a better chance at making a run at the AL Central title in 2020.

There was some more interesting comments about Lindor after Law’s interview in Cleveland last week, and that concerned (of course) Lindor wearing pinstripes at some point over the next season or so.

NJ.com reported that the Yankees, like every team in baseball, would like to find a way to get the 26-year-old on their roster, but that GM Brian Cashman doesn’t normally deal young players for a player that is in his final year of his contract.

SportsNet New York’s Andy Martino quoted in the publication speaking about the Yankees future in terms of bringing back infielder D.J. LeMahieu, who last season for the club was an All-Star, hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 runs batted in.

LeMahieu is set to be a free agent in 2021, and at 32 years old by then it will be interesting to see what type of money and deal he commands on the open market, if he makes it to that point and the Yankees don’t pony up and pay him before that time.

Here’s what Martino had to say about Lindor and his connection with the Yankees if a deal could come about with the Tribe.

(Lindor) is someone to watch for the Yankees, and in theory an offseason trade for him could block LeMahieu, because it would push Gleyber Torres back to second base. But there are so many variables here.

Also, as much as the Yankees like Lindor -- who wouldn't? -- it's not Brian Cashman's style to trade young players with years of control for a star in his walk year. For example, he wouldn't have traded six years of Miguel Andujar for two years of Nolan Arenado, back when that possibility was floating around. Ultimately, the guess here is that the Yankees and LeMahieu will seriously explore adding a few years to his time in the Bronx.

The Indians dealing Lindor to the Yankees would involve (as it would with any team) a big haul in return, and with the fact the team likely has their sights set on getting LeMahieu back in the fold, it doesn’t seem feasible to take place.

But as with any situation around baseball, anything can happen, and the Indians treatment of Lindor and his future will be the biggest story for the franchise until he gets dealt or hits free agency in 2022, which almost certainly won’t happen with him wearing an Indians uniform.

