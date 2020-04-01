Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Puts Out a Video on the Dangers of Covid-19 and Staying Safe

Count Cleveland Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez as one who is trying to do his part to warn people of the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The slugger has put out a video on twitter in Spanish that has been promoted by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

In the 40 second video, Ramirez reminds people about washing their hands and being safe as we all wait out the chance to get back on the baseball diamond.

Here's the tweet from Ramirez and DeWine.