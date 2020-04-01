Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Puts Out a Video on the Dangers of Covid-19 and Staying Safe

Matt Loede

Count Cleveland Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez as one who is trying to do his part to warn people of the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The slugger has put out a video on twitter in Spanish that has been promoted by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

In the 40 second video, Ramirez reminds people about washing their hands and being safe as we all wait out the chance to get back on the baseball diamond.

Here's the tweet from Ramirez and DeWine.

Video: SI's Tom Verducci on How Cincinnati Became the Kings of Opening Day and How Different was 2020

While 30 teams celebrate their home opener, no one does it quite like the city of Cincinnati, and with Covid-19 stopping play and opening day in the Majors (for now), SI senior MLB writer Tom Verducci talks about how the city of Cincy has become the king of opening day in all of baseball, and how 2020 was very different with no game to start the season.

Matt Loede

When's the Last Time the Indians Led Off Their Season With A Hit, Anyway?

Admittedly, it was tough to recall the last time a Tribe leadoff man reached base to begin the season -- not that it's often something to really remember. But with baseball on hiatus for the time being, let's revisit the past 20 years in leading off.

T.J. Zuppe

"Juuuuullllliiiiioooo" - A Look Back at the Indians Career of SS/2B Julio Franco

Former Indians SS/2B Julio Franco had an interesting career not only in the Majors but also with the Tribe. In two stints with the team, Franco put up some solid numbers and showed that he was one of the more underrated players on the field. Today we take a look back at his Indians career.

Mark Warmuth

These Players Once Suited Up for the Indians - You Probably Forgot Quite a Few of Them

Since the Indians moved into Jacobs (now Progressive Field) in 1994, there's been a gaggle of players that have come and gone since that time. As the team got good in the mid-to- late 90's, there were a number of players with big names that would try to squeeze one more year in the game that would do it in Cleveland. Here's some of the memorable ones.

Matt Loede

STO to Air Cleveland Indians Classic Playoff Games and MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland

SportsTime Ohio will continue to try and give Tribe fans their baseball fix on television starting on Wednesday night, as they will air the three All-Star games played in Cleveland, and also three playoff games from 1995 and 1997 that were key games as the team made the World Series.

Matt Loede

How Did the 2016 Indians Starting Rotation Compare with How Things Are Shaping Up for 2020?

It was four short years ago that the Indians went to the World Series and did it with a rotation that by the end of the year was beat up. Today we take a quick comparison to how that 2016 rotation looked at the start of the season, and how the 2020 rotation may look when the season finally starts.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Can an Expanded Roster Help Out the Indians to Start the 2020 Season?

The start of the 2020 season is going to look a little different from a roster perspective, as it sounds like rosters will be expanded from 26 players to 29. Can a bigger roster help the Indians as the begin the 2020 season and get a look at some young players on the roster that otherwise would be in the minors?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Four of the Cleveland Indians’ Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Recent Memory

There have been plenty of moments that didn't go the Indians way over the last 12 years when the team lost three straight in the ALCS to the Boston Red Sox. Here's a look at four of those 'What If' situations that if even one of them would have gone the Tribe's way, the team would be celebrating at least one championship.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

How is MLB Ready to Ensure Non-Uniformed Employees Continue to Get Paid While Games are on Hold?

While players and the league are working towards figuring out when games can start and under what conditions, there are questions regarding non-uniformed employees and how they are going to be able to stay employed with the clubs until games begin on the field.

Matt Loede

Francona's Managerial History Can Give the Indians an Early 2020 Edge in the AL Central

Indians manager Terry Francona has put his stamp on the team since taking over as manager prior to the 2013 season, and with a division with young and some inexperienced managers, his style on the bench may give the team an edge when the 2020 season finally gets underway.

Matt Loede