Cal Quantrill is Improving

The Cleveland Indians are certainly not having a year that is most likely going to result in much of anything. The team is well behind in both the AL Central divisional and American League wild card races for the season.

However, it is good to look at some of the bright spots on the team and what it will mean for the coming years.

Starting pitcher Cal Quantrill has pitched well for the Indians. On the season, the right hander sports a 3-2 record with a 3.24 earned run average in 15 starts. Solid numbers for a player that needed to improve this year.

Looking back to 2019, this being Quantrill’s last season with a full set of work. As a member of the San Diego Padres, the 24-year-old started 18 games, had a 6-8 record and a 5.16 earned run average. That compared to this season is quite a change.

Quantrill only started three games total in 2020 as a member of San Diego and Cleveland. The Indians actually acquired Quantrill in the RHP Mike Clevinger deal.

Now 26, Quantrill can continue to improve with the Indians for the remainder of this year and into the future. After all, it’s not until 2026 that Quantrill becomes a free agent.

The Indians may see a lot of players go in the coming seasons. However, it looks like Quantrill is one that will stay as a staple of the starting rotation with these improvements here in the 2021 season.

Fun Fact: Quantrill is a right-handed pitcher, but if called upon will actually bat from the left side of the plate.