Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

MLB, Players Should be Ashamed of the Current State of Baseball

Casey Drottar

Well, it appears we’re (maybe) on the verge of (potentially) receiving some much-needed (but not guaranteed) clarity on the 2020 baseball season.

Sorry, you really have no choice but to use as many caveats as possible any time we’re talking about a conclusion to this mess. That’s especially true after this week, when a brief moment of positivity arrived in the form of a potential agreement between MLB and the players union, only to be snuffed out by the rage and anger that have become the trademark of these negotiations.

Regardless, we’re now approaching two potential outcomes. Either everyone agrees on the 60-game season MLB proposed this week, or commissioner Rob Manfred mandates a campaign about 50 games in length. The former seems lofty, the latter will likely be followed by a grievance from the players.

A decision is expected Monday, which should hopefully bring an end to a bitter and lengthy fight, one between two sides hellbent on beating each other.

Here’s the thing, though -- nobody won.

No matter what outcome we land on, neither the owners nor players can truly claim victory here. Each party was so eager to overcome the other, so determined to come out on the winning end that they became blinded to the fact they’ve effectively dragged their sport through the mud.

Simply put, this battle has brought the state of baseball to an unfathomable low, and everyone involved should be ashamed of this.

Let’s start with the owners, who certainly deserve the lion’s share of the blame here.

They originally hoped to have spring training back up and running on June 10, and waited until a week after this date to finally accept the idea of paying players full prorated salaries.

League owners spent the past few weeks attempting to enforce further pay cuts on those who’d be assuming the most risk during a pandemic. When faced with criticism about this, they responded by crying poor, attempting to earn sympathy by pointing to baseball’s supposed lack of profitability.

Ownership constantly tried to make players look greedy, all while refusing to prove their financial losses were as severe as they claimed.

However, they eventually conceded. It came unnecessarily late in the game, but owners finally offered players a proposal which included full prorated pay.

The players responded to this victory by pushing their luck.

They told MLB to let them know “when and where” this season was going to take place, didn’t like the answer and tried to up the campaign length to 70 games. This was soundly rejected, bringing the possibility of a mandated season back on the table.

As a result, the players are once again preparing to file a grievance over what might be the difference of no more than ten contests. This should ensure the acrimony hovering over the sport like a storm cloud won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

The players made this worse by trying to gamble with house money.

The owners made this worse by reacting to the idea of ten more baseball games as if they were asked to give up their homes and personal belongings.

Manfred and union chief Tony Clark made this worse after leaving their second -- second! -- face-to-face meeting without being able to agree on what they actually agreed upon.

All of it has brought us here, where a conclusion appears to be on the horizon at a time when many fans have soured on the sport.

That’s the irony here. Both owners and players continually claimed they stuck to their stance with fans in mind, which is a blatant lie.

If that were true, the face-to-face negotiations which took place this week would’ve occurred before Memorial Day. The efforts to land a deal would’ve been more concerted than pairing email proposals with notes soaked in vitriol.

But no. Both sides, right down to the buzzer, have made it clear they care more about winning this fight than they do about fans they were actively pushing away.

Instead of watching spring training restart, fans were peppered with nasty dialogue about prorated salaries. Instead of breaking down box scores, fans sifted through constant usage of words like “non-starter” and “economic feasibility.” They’ve heard the phrase “the March agreement” so often they’ve probably developed a facial tick any time it’s mentioned.

Players and owners both acted as if baseball fans mattered in all this. If that were true, we wouldn’t be here right now.

Perhaps we do see a conclusion Monday. Perhaps an agreement somehow comes to fruition in the coming hours.

Even if it did, the damage is already done. Everyone involved with this mess has egg on their face, so much that any celebratory “play ball!” announcement will ring hollow.

In the end, it’s truly ironic how badly both sides sought a victory in this battle, especially considering the fact everyone involved is coming out on the losing end.

The owners lost by displaying their greed in desperate times. The players lost by overplaying their winning hand.

Together, they collectively poured more salt in the wound by alienating baseball fans, at least those who haven’t responded to this disaster by walking away from the sport for good.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB's Simulated Games Shows the 2020 Indians are a Dangerous Team in the AL

A couple of high-profile baseball entities are doing simulated seasons to try and give baseball fans a taste of what they might be missing in 2020. For the Cleveland Indians, two big name simulations have them playing well, and in first-place in by a number of games in the American League Central.

Mark Warmuth

STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

Fans keep waiting for a 2020 season to happen in Major League Baseball, but for now all they have is the ability to look back to games from the past. Next week Sports Time Ohio will feature five nights of Indians 2019 victories against division rival Kansas City that were memorable for all kinds of different reasons.

Matt Loede

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

If a 2020 season gets played the Indians should give slugger Franmil Reyes a long look - in the team's questionable outfield. Last season when Reyes came to the Indians from the Padres, he was used only as a DH the entire season, but this offseason worked hard to have a hopeful impact in the outfield.

Casey Drottar

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

After Downtown Cleveland protests turned ugly on May 30th, the Cleveland Indians team shop at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged. The team announced Monday that today the shop would reopen, and hours of operation being Monday through Thursday from 11a to 4p.

Matt Loede

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever