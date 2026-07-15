Mid-Season Review: Grading Every Mets Player at the All-Star Break

Is this what anyone expected entering the MLB All-Star break this season? The Mets are 17 games under .500 while sitting 12 games back in the National League Wild Card race, meaning October baseball is nearly out of reach.

The trade deadline could bring a potential fire sale to Queens, signaling how much of a failure President of Baseball Operations David Stearns’s attempt to build the Mets' roster has been.

However, it’s worth evaluating every player's performance at the “halfway” mark. With that, here’s a grade for every Mets player through the first four months of the season, with the first third report card from the end of May in parentheses.

Juan Soto: A+ (A+)

The one Mets player everyone should feel bad for: Juan Soto.

The 27-year-old is providing the Mets with one of the best seasons the franchise has ever seen, holding a .967 OPS with a .405 OBP while missing 19 games this season, numbers that would easily qualify for National League MVP recognition. The one aspect of Soto’s game people have critiqued is his defense, which has a minus-2 fielding run value, which is still 11 runs better than the entirety of his 2025 season.

Will Soto’s outstanding season earn him MVP recognition even with the Mets being bad? We shall see.

Carson Benge: A+ (A-)

During the first third, the Mets' 2024 first-round pick had received an A- due to an early-season slump, which he’d broken out of. However, Carson Benge has done everything in his power to earn a perfect grade, remaining a dangerous and consistent part of the Mets' lineup, even after moving from the leadoff role.

Through his first 94 career games, the former No. 1 prospect holds a .263 BA, 11 HRs and 37 RBIs, .729 OPS with a .326 OBP. The rookie could very well be on his way to a 20/20 season, already having 15 stolen bases. Only 19 rookies in MLB history have done so, putting him in elite territory.

AJ Ewing A+ (A+)

To round out the Mets' outfield, A.J. Ewing gives all three outfielders a perfect grade.

The Mets' No. 1 prospect heading into the 2026 season made his debut on May 12 as part of a desperation move to change the tide. However, Ewing has proven he is more than ready for the major leagues, maintaining a consistent pace through his first 57 games with a .276 BA, along with a .789 OPS and .350 OBP.

Only 3 players this century age-21 or younger have accomplished the following in their first 53 games:



15+ XBH | 20+ BB | 9+ SB



Fernando Tatis Jr.

James Wood

A.J. Ewing 🍎 pic.twitter.com/w4kHQ1gZRt — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 9, 2026

The rookie already has seven home runs at the MLB level, a crazy concept after Ewing hit just 15 home runs through 251 minor league games.

Luke Weaver: A+ (B+)

It’s truly a shame the Mets will likely be parting ways with Luke Weaver at the trade deadline, who has proven to be a successful move for Stearns.

The former Yankee has been nearly perfect for the Mets, continuing his historical stretch of play on Sunday, making it 24 consecutive outings without allowing a run, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind Mark Guthrie, who went 33 consecutive outings in 2002. On the season, the 32-year-old has appeared in 37 games, going 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA, while striking out 43 batters. The righty will receive interest from contending teams over the next several weeks.

Clay Holmes: A+(A+)

It’s very unfair to bump Clay Holmes down from his A+ grade on the first Mets report card. Holmes suffered a freak injury on May 15 that has kept him out of action after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Spencer Jones that resulted in a fractured right fibula.

Mets fans haven't seen much from Clay Holmes, who remains on the IL this season, meaning his grade hasn't changed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine starts, the former Yankee holds a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA, striking out 45 batters while holding opposing hitters to a .206 BA. While the 33-year-old rehabs from injury, the Mets must make the very difficult choice of either keeping or trading a significant piece of their rotation, who holds a player option following the 2026 season. However, recent comments suggest Holmes may be interested in potentially remaining in Queens, giving fans hope that there will be a solid rotation in 2027.

A.J. Minter: A+ (N/A)

Stearns has a potential case for himself in the argument with the fans: he knows how to land relievers from time to time. A.J. Minter has not only remained a consistent option at the age of 32, but he’s also doing it after missing an entire year of action due to a UCL injury suffered in late April of 2025, one that heavily impacted the Mets. In 19 appearances this season, the lefty wields a 1.42 ERA, holding a 0.842 WHIP while striking out 17 batters, proving he could be of value at the deadline due to his expiring contract.

Huascar Brazoban: A (A+)

Huascar Brazobán continues to impress in any situation at 36 years old, so much so that the Mets could benefit from his services at the trade deadline.

Brazobán has served as a utility reliever in 2026, whether opening games or coming in during high-intensity situations; the righty has been consistently dominant. Through 39 games this season, Brazoban holds a 2.76 ERA, striking out 44 batters while holding opposing hitters to a .181 BA, one of the lowest in baseball among pitchers.

With control over the next two years, the former Marlin could also net the Mets a valuable return on Aug. 3.

Christian Scott: A (B+)

Finally, Christian Scott is fully living up to the expectations of a top-100 prospect. In 12 starts, Scott holds a 2-1 record with a 3.17 ERA, striking out 65 batters while walking 26. For now, he and McLean serve as the team's two stepping stones on the starting mound.

Brooks Raley: A (A+)

Brooks Raley could go down as one of those unforgettable relief options for the Mets that stuck around at a consistent level for several years. The 38-year-old has been a reliable lefty option for the Mets since 2023, continuing to do so this season through 39 appearances with a 2.04 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Like Minter, Raley will enter free agency in 2026, meaning the Mets will surely flip him to a contending team for prospects.

Luis Torrens: A- (C+)



While his offensive production is minimal, Luis Torrens more than makes up for it as an elite defensive catcher.

The Mets' backup catcher has been among the best in baseball when it comes to his defense behind the plate, holding a plus-8 defensive run value, which ranks third in baseball behind Brandon Valenzuela and Adley Rutschman. Offensively, the 30-year-old is batting .216 with two home runs and 18 RBIs, but when he’s playing elite defense, why does that matter?

Nolan McLean: B (C)

Nolan McLean entered the MLB with surefire expectations that he would be the next Jacob deGrom for an organization without an ace pitcher.

A small hiccup in May earned the rookie a C grade on the recent report card, but the former top prospect has found a groove that has solidified his standing atop the league. Over his last five starts, McLean holds a 2.32 ERA with 37 strikeouts, limiting himself to just eight walks.

Nolan McLean collected his 100th career strikeout today.



Here are all 100 of them: pic.twitter.com/BTs3ZShGWo — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) April 26, 2026

This season, the 24-year-old holds a 3.52 ERA with 125 strikeouts, the 10th most in baseball. With the Mets clearly out of the playoff picture, the second half will be perfect for McLean to continue furthering his development at the major league level.

Bo Bichette: C+(F)

It’s been a true turnaround for Bo Bichette, who received an F grade through the first third of the season after an abysmal start, which saw him batting .225 with a .590 OPS. However, the former Blue Jay has begun to find comfort under the New York lights, bringing his season BA to .255 with a .676 OPS, thanks to a strong month of June, in which he batted .321 with an .883 OPS. Bichette has a chance to return next season if he decides not to opt out, giving the Mets a potential former All-Star who has found a rhythm in New York.

Francisco Alvarez: C+ (C+)

Mets fans love wrongfully meshing Francisco Alvarez in the same conversations as guys like Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio.

While the Mets catcher has proven inconsistent at times and has missed time due to injuries, Alvarez serves as a serviceable offensive option, batting .254 through 64 games with nine home runs and 22 RBIs, along with a .733 OPS. The 24-year-old still has more than enough time to develop at the major league level, making every complaint about the former No. 3 prospect in baseball almost comical.

Sean Manaea: C (F)

Sean Manaea has completely turned his season around, going from an unpitchable option to a surprisingly reliable starter in 2026. After failing to crack the Opening Day rotation and struggling in long relief from the bullpen, Manaea has quietly succeeded since receiving a new starting role on June 13, holding a 3.94 ERA in six starts over 32 innings. The production is absolutely serviceable for a mid-rotation or backend starter, which the Mets will need from him, considering that he is under contract through 2027.

Tyrone Taylor: C- (C-)

It remains the same: Why would a fourth-option outfielder receive a low grade? Tyrone Taylor is expected to provide the Mets with above-average defense and speed on the basepaths, while also serving as an emergency option to fill the lineup, which has unfortunately been the case. Through 55 games this season, the 32-year-old holds a .217 BA with six home runs and 17 RBIs along with a .665 OPS.

Austin Warren: C- (A+)

It’s sadly time to say the Austin Warren linsanity run has come to an end.

The first two months of his season were electrifying, but like Max Kranick and Brazobán in 2025, overuse of his arm led to his eventual demise. In 26 games this season, the 30-year-old holds a 4.63 ERA, along with 37 strikeouts. His last 10 outings are when everything went wrong, holding a 9.59 ERA while allowing 13 runs with nine walks.

Currently, Warren resides on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, but his production earlier in the season earned him a higher grade.

Devin Williams: D+ (C-)

As mentioned throughout the first third of the season, Devin Williams’s 2026 has been a complete roller coaster. Unfortunately, it still is.

The inconsistency would be one of the biggest worries if the Mets were actually winning games, but due to their poor play, the worrisome outings have gone almost unnoticed. In 35 games this season, the former Yankee holds a 4.83 ERA, striking out 44 batters while walking 19 batters, converting 13 of his 16 save attempts. Moving on from Williams is unlikely at the deadline, as he currently plays on a three-year, $53 million contract he signed this past offseason.

Brett Baty: D+ (C-)

A recent spark of offense at the plate bumped Brett Baty’s first-half grade from a C- to a D+.

The Mets have been patient with Baty, allowing him to play an everyday role throughout the lineup, batting .221 on the season with just four home runs and 31 RBIs while striking out 89 times with a .611 OPS. However, the 26-year-old found himself on a 10-game hit streak before snapping it on Sunday, nonetheless batting .289 over the last 11 games with a .306 OBP.

The Mets have a decision they must face on Aug. 3: Do they trade their former top prospect with three years of control, or continue to patiently wait for results?

Francisco Lindor: D- (D)

It’s been the opposite of smiles for Francisco Lindor, who has struggled mightily since returning from the IL. The Mets superstar shortstop holds a .216 BA through 40 games, hitting five home runs while driving in just 12 runs, along with a .671 OPS. His most recent blunder came on Sunday, when he coughed up a routine double-play ball that would’ve ended the game, instead leading to an epic 2-0 collapse from the Mets that saw them fall 17 games under .500.

To make matters worse, Lindor spoke to the media on Sunday, when he was asked about his no-trade clause and if he’d consider waiving it, to which he responded, “No comment.”

UPDATE



When asked if he would waive his no-trade clause earlier today, Mets SS Francisco Lindor said “no comment,” per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/FfWsAroBYB — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 13, 2026

For now, any rumor made about Lindor can be deemed false.

Mark Vientos: D- (D+)

If there were such a thing as an F+, Mark Vientos would earn it. Instead, the 26-year-old gets a D-, specifically for his value against left-handed pitching.

Like Baty, the Mets have patiently waited for Vientos to find it at the major league level, which hasn’t happened since 2024. Through 73 games this season, the former top prospect is batting .211 with a .644 OPS, slugging 11 home runs with 35 RBIs. Against lefties, Vientos is batting .281 with an .855 OPS, having the opportunity to provide value at the deadline for contending teams looking for someone who could mash against lefties.

However, on Saturday, just a day before the All-Star break, Vientos would be hit in the hand, landing him on the IL, likely ending any chance of him being moved by Aug. 3.

Tobias Myers: F (B)

It’s very fitting that both parts of the Mets' trade with the Brewers are receiving an F grade at the All-Star break. For Tobias Myers, the blame can’t be fully placed on him, as he was put in an uncomfortable position as a bulk reliever while flip-flopping between Triple-A and the major league level on a consistent basis.

Through 26 games, the former Brewer holds a 6.26 ERA with 33 strikeouts, giving up a .279 BA to opposing hitters. For now, the 27-year-old resides in Syracuse, where the Mets can hopefully transition him back to a starting role.

Luis Robert Jr.: F (F)

It’s a very simple explanation: Luis Robert Jr. hasn’t touched the field since April 26.

While the Mets gave up close to nothing to acquire Robert from the White Sox this past offseason, his on-field production has still been minimal: he's batting .224 in 24 games with a .656 OPS, striking out 17 times. For now, Robert will continue rehabbing, while remaining a potential option to be moved at the deadline if he can return healthy by Aug. 3.

Kodai Senga: F (F)

When will it end? Kodai Senga continues to pitch for the Mets in some form, continuing to prove there’s nothing worth keeping around, even if it’ll take a hit to their finances. After losing his role in the starting lineup, the former 2023 Rookie of the Year runner-up holds an 8.69 ERA in 11 appearances, giving up 12 home runs to opposing hitters who hold a .273 BA against him. The Mets will have zero suitors interested in taking a chance on Senga at the deadline, given his remaining contract.

Jorge Polanco: F (F)

Stearns took a true gamble when investing the next two seasons at first base in Jorge Polanco instead of Pete Alonso. It’s a gamble that will send Stearns home with empty pockets. After a slow start to the season, Polanco landed on the injured list on April 14 due to a lingering Achilles injury that sidelined him until July 7. In his five games since returning, the former Mariner holds just three hits with an RBI, striking out three times.

On the season, Polanco is batting just .178 through 19 games, providing the Mets with lackluster results.

Freddy Peralta: F (C)

The acquisition of Freddy Peralta can go down as a swing and a miss for Stearns, with fans likely excited that the era will be ending at the trade deadline.

Peralta has been abysmal in orange and blue, holding a 4.66 ERA through 20 starts with a 5-8 record, striking out 104 batters while walking 44. With the Mets out of playoff contention, his last several starts served as a chance to “try out” for contending teams interested in adding a solid playoff arm; instead, the last five starts have potentially wounded the Mets, with the former Brewer holding a 7.68 ERA while allowing 18 total runs and walking 11 batters.

Freddy Peralta answers what he is most unhappy about in his outing tonight:



"Everything in general, but only being able to throw 2+ innings" pic.twitter.com/H4VvkvvuZj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 21, 2026

Peralta is still one of the best pitchers on the market, likely netting the Mets a fair return package.

Marcus Semien: F (F)

For the 1,000th time, the Marcus Semien one-for-one deal that sent Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers wasn't to strategically add Semien; instead, it was a move to clear the outfield for Benge and Ewing while taking Nimmo’s five remaining seasons off the books. The 35-year-old has been a victim of regression, which everyone anticipated, batting .214 in 80 games played with a .612 OPS.

His regression has even leaked into the defensive side, holding a minus-4 fielding run value, which would be the second-worst of his career. While the aging veteran rehabs from a hip injury, the Mets sit with their hands tied for the next two years, leaving little to no way out of the Semien contract.