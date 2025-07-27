Andrew Abbott, Elly De La Cruz, and Others Discuss Reds 6-2 Win Over Rays
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Saturday night and improved to a season-best five games over .500.
The game was tied at two when Elly De La Cruz came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. The crowd of 39,000+ fans were on their feet chanting "Elly, Elly, Elly." De La Cruz worked a full count before singling to center field to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.
De La Cruz loves the big moments.
"Absolutely," De La Cruz said. "I like those things. Big crowd. Tie game. Big situations. I like it."
Andrew Abbott was his dominant self on Saturday night, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out seven to lower his ERA to 2.09.
Abbott feels like he is continuing to get better, but more importantly, he has been able to stay fresh.
"I really set out last year in the offseason to be able to stretch it out," Abbott said. You get around August and September, that is when I have kind of faded in the past. Really just hammered down working with the strength and conditioning staff trying to get a routine laid out and sticking to it as best we can. To this point, it's been great and my strongest asset."
Terry Francona was tossed in the seventh inning and Freddie Benavides took over the managing duties for the rest of the game.
He added high praise for De La Cruz.
"The patience that he has, he is seeing the ball real well," Benavides said. "For him to put it in play, especially against one of their top left-handed relievers. It was a great at-bat. Great things happen when you put it in play."
You can listen to TJ Friedl, Benavides, De La Cruz, and Abbott's postgame comments below:
