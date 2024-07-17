Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Game Takeaways: What We Saw From Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene

The stars were out!

Greg Kuffner

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds (44) hits a single against the American League during the seventh inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds (44) hits a single against the American League during the seventh inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The American League All-Stars beat the National League All-Stars 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, and David Bell were all representing the Cincinnati Reds.

Hunter Greene pitched the fifth inning. He gave up a two-run home run to Boston's Jarren Duran. He threw 15 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

Elly De La Cruz played third base and went 1-2 with a single.

Oh....and David Bell even made a pitching change for the National League squad.

See all of the action of the De La Cruz and Greene enjoying All-Star Weekend below.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis