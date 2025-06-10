Cincinnati Reds Benefit from Umpire's Misses in Win Over Cleveland Guardians
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night and James Jean was the umpire behind the plate. A few calls were questionable on Wade Miley pitches, but Jean’s overall performance favored the Reds.
Umpire Scorecards analyzes every umpire’s performance for a given night, gives accuracy numbers and determines how an umpire’s night slanted to one team, or the other. A lot of the time, umpires succeed in being neutral. Jean did not on Monday.
According to the analysis, Jean missed very few calls. The ones he did miss had a more adverse effect on the Guardians than the Reds. It felt like he was pinching the bottom of the strike zone, for all pitchers, but there were a few calls that really looked tough.
The most impactful miss came in the seventh when Tyler Stephenson actually should have struck out looking. The pitch was at the bottom of the strike zone and was delivered with a full count. Stephenson ended up at first rather than on the bench.
The numbers say that the overall slant on Jean’s misses favored the Reds by almost a run and a half. This just felt like one of the many ways the ball bounced the Reds way on Monday.
