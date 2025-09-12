Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown vs Athletics
With just 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds sit just 1 1/2 games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
As it stands on Friday at 10 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 83-63 (+7.5)
San Diego Padres 80-67 (+4.0)
New York Mets 76-71
Cincinnati Reds 74-72 (1.5)
San Francisco Giants 74-72 (1.5)
Arizona Diamondbacks 73-74 (3.0)
The Reds start a three-game series with the Athletics on Friday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati, while the A's pitcher is still to be determined.
The Mets start a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Jacob deGrom will start on the mound for Texas, and the rookie Jonah Tong will start for the Mets.
The Giants start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Yoshinobu Yanamoto will start on the mound for LA while Justin Verlander will start for the Giants.
The Reds hold the tiebreaker over the Mets.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast