"It's Huge" - Stephenson, Francona, and Abbott React to Reds 7-2 Win Over Marlins
The Reds came into Wednesday losing four straight games and desperately needing a win. Andrew Abbott delivered an absolute gem, tossing 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just one run on six hits, leading Cincinnati to a 7-2 victory.
"It's huge," Tyler Stephenson said. "After the last couple of games, we kind of got our butts kicked. Come out early, score and set a tone, and the rocket just doing what he does, it was good to see the win column."
The Marlins hit a couple of balls to the warning track off him early, but he started establishing his cutter and that made a big difference.
"Me, Steve-o, and DJ were looking at the at-bats and looking how they were hanging over the plate," Abbott said. "We just need to get in there, whether it's with fastballs or cutters, to stand them up. We just kind of shifted the game plan to that. It made them a little bit uncomfortable."
The Reds offense had 11 hits, including two doubles by Elly De La Cruz, and home runs by Noelvi Marte and Will Benson.
"When Elly hits the ball like that the other way, he gets real dangerous," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "I think that bodes well for us."
The Reds will go for the series split on Thursday. Nick Lodolo will take the mound for Cincinnati.
You can listen to Francona, Abbott, and Stephenson's postgame interviews below:
