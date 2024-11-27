MLB Analyst Proposes Interesting Trade Idea Involving Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder
CINCINNATI — The Reds need an outfielder. Could they make a blockbuster trade involving top prospect Rhett Lowder?
ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield proposed a trade that would send Lowder to the A's for outfielder Brent Rooker.
"The Reds need a home run hitter for the middle of the order and Rooker is coming off a season in which he hit 39 and finished eighth in the majors in OPS (and he has three more years of team control)," Schoenfield wrote. "A's GM David Forst said the team doesn't plan to trade Rooker. That's understandable—but it also makes sense to cash in what was probably a career year for Rooker. He's 30 years old, struck out nearly 29% of the time and offers little defensive value. On the other hand, the A's reportedly intend to increase payroll—up to $100 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan (which would be a franchise record). That would be about $37 million higher than 2024 and would give the A's the luxury of signing a couple of free agent pitchers to help the rotation, assuming they can convince any pitchers to play in Sacramento (average temperature in July: 93 degrees). Or they could trade Rooker to acquire a potential front-line starter and spend the money on a hitter."
Lowder shined in six starts for the Reds last season, posting a 1.17 ERA. He only allowed four runs and finished with 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. He's the No. 2 ranked prospect in the organization.
Meanwhile, Rooker hit 39 home runs, finished with 112 RBI and posted a .293/.365/.562 slash line last season.
Would the Reds consider trading Lowder? It feels unlikely, but it's an interesting idea. Adding a 6-3, 225 pound power hitter with three years of control would be appealing to a Reds team that needs more power.
In an ideal world, they'd find an outfielder that doesn't just excel at the plate, but also in the field.
Check out Schoenfield's entire article here.
