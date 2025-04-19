Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Hunter Greene Struggles, Reds Fall to Orioles 9-5

The Reds will go for the series win on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) makes a throw during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) makes a throw during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (10-11) fell to the Baltimore Orioles (9-11) 9-5 on Saturday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Greene Struggles

After Gavin Lux singled home Elly De La Cruz to give the Reds a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, the Orioles started the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs off of Hunter Greene.

Greene did not have his best stuff on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Reds Rally Falls Short

Cincinnati battled back to take the lead in the second on a Jake Fraley home run and a TJ Friedl RBI double.

After Baltimore took a 5-3 lead, the Reds had multiple scoring opportunities where they couldn't cash in. Friedl added another RBI single in the sixth, but Matt McLain grounded into a double play to end the inning with a man on third.

In the seventh inning, the Reds had De La Cruz on third base with just one out, and the bases loaded with two outs, but couldn't get a run across.

Austin Hays led off with a solo home run in the ninth. Lux followed with a double before Santaigo Espinal walked.

Jose Trevino lined out to left field with runners on second and third to end the game.

Carson Spiers Pitches, Sunday Starter TBA

Carson Spiers was initially supposed to start Sunday's series finale, but the Reds needed him to give some innings out of the bullpen on Saturday.

Spiers gave up four runs on five hits over four innings. We walked four and struck out three.

News and Notes

  • TJ Friedl reached base five times and stole a base.
  • The Reds were 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
  • Elly De La Cruz had two stolen bases.
  • The Reds are now 2-7 in day games.

Up Next

The Reds and Orioles will close out the series on Sunday at 1:35 ET.

Greg Kuffner
