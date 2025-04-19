Postgame Takeaways: Hunter Greene Struggles, Reds Fall to Orioles 9-5
The Cincinnati Reds (10-11) fell to the Baltimore Orioles (9-11) 9-5 on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Greene Struggles
After Gavin Lux singled home Elly De La Cruz to give the Reds a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, the Orioles started the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs off of Hunter Greene.
Greene did not have his best stuff on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Reds Rally Falls Short
Cincinnati battled back to take the lead in the second on a Jake Fraley home run and a TJ Friedl RBI double.
After Baltimore took a 5-3 lead, the Reds had multiple scoring opportunities where they couldn't cash in. Friedl added another RBI single in the sixth, but Matt McLain grounded into a double play to end the inning with a man on third.
In the seventh inning, the Reds had De La Cruz on third base with just one out, and the bases loaded with two outs, but couldn't get a run across.
Austin Hays led off with a solo home run in the ninth. Lux followed with a double before Santaigo Espinal walked.
Jose Trevino lined out to left field with runners on second and third to end the game.
Carson Spiers Pitches, Sunday Starter TBA
Carson Spiers was initially supposed to start Sunday's series finale, but the Reds needed him to give some innings out of the bullpen on Saturday.
Spiers gave up four runs on five hits over four innings. We walked four and struck out three.
News and Notes
- TJ Friedl reached base five times and stole a base.
- The Reds were 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz had two stolen bases.
- The Reds are now 2-7 in day games.
Up Next
The Reds and Orioles will close out the series on Sunday at 1:35 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast